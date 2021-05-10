Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Decreased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,716 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,977. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.96.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

