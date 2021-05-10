Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) fell 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.69 and last traded at $64.99. 2,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,034,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.60.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

