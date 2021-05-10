Landbox (LAND) Achieves Market Cap of $11.85 Million

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $11.85 million and approximately $547,417.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00068303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $278.83 or 0.00494442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 107.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00245013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.31 or 0.01217011 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00030038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.51 or 0.00743911 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

