CEEK VR Trading Down 25.8% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $232,891.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00084873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00106710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.89 or 0.00803099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,150.75 or 0.09133685 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

