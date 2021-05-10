NiSource (NYSE:NI) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.34

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 74699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 161,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile (NYSE:NI)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

