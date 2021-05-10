IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.88

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.88 and last traded at $104.88, with a volume of 499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.26.

Several brokerages have commented on IDA. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

