Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Up 5%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.03 and last traded at $29.98. 316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $13,491,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.