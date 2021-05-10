ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 6.5%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.16 and last traded at $71.16. 1,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 320,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

