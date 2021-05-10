The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Up 8%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 29,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,858,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

GEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $732.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 73,715 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

