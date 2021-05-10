Avestar Capital LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $172.38. 228,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,082,890. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

