Markel Corp Buys 80 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $229.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.38. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

