Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of America by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.87. 813,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,759,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $367.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

