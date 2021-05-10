Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.00-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68-4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.61 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 40,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,388. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Gabelli reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

