Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $30.00

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

MTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:MTW traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.83. 30,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,194. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $930.71 million, a P/E ratio of -79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 566,985 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 109,454 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after buying an additional 223,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $26,092,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 456,876 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

