Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.39 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MGIC traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $15.95. 1,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $780.58 million, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.65 million. Analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.41%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

