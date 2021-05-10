Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.01 Million

Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post $522.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $514.80 million and the highest is $526.90 million. Atlassian posted sales of $430.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.35.

TEAM stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,706. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of -117.94, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.96 and its 200-day moving average is $226.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

