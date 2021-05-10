Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $128.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,974. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $149.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,453,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after purchasing an additional 451,126 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

