Strike Trading 21.8% Lower This Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $51.27 or 0.00090587 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $132.48 million and $136,685.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $275.12 or 0.00486142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00244523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $687.81 or 0.01215385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003695 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.05 or 0.00745780 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

