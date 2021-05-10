$259.40 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post $259.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.85 million. Insulet posted sales of $226.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.93.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of PODD traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.40. 35,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,016. Insulet has a 12-month low of $164.40 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.85 and a beta of 0.76.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.