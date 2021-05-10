Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Nkcfo LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Nkcfo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.5% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $293.00. 24,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $294.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

