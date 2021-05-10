E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Down to $10.75

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $10.36. E2open Parent shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $23,912,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $19,781,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $2,114,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

