Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $5.81

Shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $5.37. Cango shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 1,315 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Cango alerts:

The company has a market cap of $782.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Cango’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cango by 30.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter worth $108,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.