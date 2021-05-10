Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $16.18

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.18, but opened at $15.65. Tilray shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 161,477 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. Analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

