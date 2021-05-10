Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 15,830 shares.The stock last traded at $35.27 and had previously closed at $35.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 8.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.