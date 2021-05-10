NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Down to $65.97

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.97, but opened at $64.18. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $62.68, with a volume of 2,697 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 21,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,430,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $340,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at $277,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,323 shares of company stock worth $7,111,682. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

