Exane Derivatives Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in NIKE were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 29.2% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,895 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in NIKE by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 537 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NIKE by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 51,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NYSE:NKE opened at $137.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.98.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

