Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $592.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $573.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.70. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $303.79 and a twelve month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

