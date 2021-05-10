AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.530-3.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.51 billion-$15.51 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded AGC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AGC in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of ASGLY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. 8,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. AGC has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

