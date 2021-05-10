Ark 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.97 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Ark has a market cap of $283.07 million and $5.97 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00003874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00017319 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,182,380 coins and its circulating supply is 129,061,483 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

