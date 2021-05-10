Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. Tenable posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $88,886.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,568 shares of company stock valued at $15,843,222 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,317 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $28,157,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. Tenable has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.81.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

