Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMX shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 84.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 720,157 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,480. The firm has a market cap of $804.58 million, a P/E ratio of 117.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

