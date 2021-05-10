Smith Salley & Associates Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $208.40 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $209.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.09 and a 200 day moving average of $172.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

