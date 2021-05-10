Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target at C$14.69

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIR.UN shares. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.14. 235,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,695. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.02. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$8.60 and a 52-week high of C$14.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

