Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.21. Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,409. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

