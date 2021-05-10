Zacks: Analysts Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 576.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PJT traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,436. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

