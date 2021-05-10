Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,378. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $170.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

