Kattana (KTN) Price Hits $17.66 on Top Exchanges

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Kattana has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.66 or 0.00031134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kattana has a total market cap of $18.41 million and $123,698.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00068403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $284.03 or 0.00500811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00244565 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.20 or 0.01246947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003764 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.39 or 0.00748288 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,500 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

