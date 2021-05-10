Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 23,900 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $337,707.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,911,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,077,022.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84.

Shares of ORCC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.03. 25,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,014. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2,254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 103,240 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

