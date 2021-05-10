Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore Sells 24,167 Shares

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 24,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,697,490.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,841 shares in the company, valued at $13,685,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WOR traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,228. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

