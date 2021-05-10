Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Purchases 200 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,058 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.9% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,648 shares of company stock valued at $47,657,847. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

Shares of FDX opened at $315.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $315.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

