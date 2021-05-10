Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 175.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after acquiring an additional 179,916 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.56. 464,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,133,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

