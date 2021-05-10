Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $6.98

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $7.23. Mesoblast shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 88 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $930.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

