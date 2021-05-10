UNICORN Token Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 65.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 105.6% higher against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $138,026.31 and $66.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00067701 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

