MetaHash (MHC) Price Tops $0.0248

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $62.98 million and $3.64 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00068668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $289.32 or 0.00510515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00245776 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $706.92 or 0.01247373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003770 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.16 or 0.00746675 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,709,262,254 coins and its circulating supply is 2,539,982,335 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

