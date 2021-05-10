Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $422.98. The company had a trading volume of 148,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,667. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $424.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

