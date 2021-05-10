Brokerages Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.20). TransAct Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.

TACT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

TACT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,362. The firm has a market cap of $113.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 252,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

