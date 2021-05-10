TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $9.48

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.48, but opened at $9.85. TORM shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $733.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -363.30.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in TORM in the first quarter worth $314,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TORM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,058,000 after buying an additional 466,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

