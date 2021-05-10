Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $26.58

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.58, but opened at $27.74. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 2,256 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

