Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.80

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 3959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,748 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Conduent by 37.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 173,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Conduent by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

