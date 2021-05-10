ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Up to $10.46

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $10.99. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 65,944 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $2,264,485.56. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,243,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,886. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,737,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

